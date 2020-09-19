SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SFTBF traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $62.28. 2,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,911. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $66.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

