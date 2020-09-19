Solana 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.44 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00026407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $108.20 million and $10.44 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044841 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $507.01 or 0.04627387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,618,030 coins and its circulating supply is 37,396,616 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

