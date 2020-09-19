Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $9.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,917,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

