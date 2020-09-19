SpaceChain (SPC) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEgg and HitBTC. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $3,523.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,418 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, EXX, Bittrex, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

