SparksPay Reaches Market Cap of $16,958.38 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $16,958.38 and approximately $63.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000586 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,693,201 coins and its circulating supply is 8,682,910 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

