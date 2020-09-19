Spectiv 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $472.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Spectiv has a market cap of $4,724.14 and $472.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00244646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00091252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01465858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00220854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

