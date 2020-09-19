Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Tops $0.0786 on Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $175.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.78 or 0.04617282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.