Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $378,550.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00244785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00091683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01464306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00217889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

