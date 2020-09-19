Sphere (SPHR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,393.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $1,393.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,131.00 or 1.00572933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00168851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

