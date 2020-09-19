Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Receives C$26.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOY. DA Davidson raised Spin Master from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded up C$0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.37. 104,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,830. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.11. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$43.73. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 94.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 0.979958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

