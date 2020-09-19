Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

SCBFF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.69. 11,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,551. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.