Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Sep 19th, 2020

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SCBFF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.69. 11,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,551. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

