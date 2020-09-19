Status (SNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.10 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and Tidex. Status has a market cap of $90.77 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00245296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00095363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.01446905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00228431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Neraex, DDEX, OTCBTC, Ovis, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Koinex, Liqui, Bancor Network, DEx.top, ABCC, OOOBTC, IDAX, GOPAX, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Gatecoin, BigONE, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Huobi, IDCM, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Ethfinex, DragonEX, TOPBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

