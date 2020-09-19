Steem Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, Huobi and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $65.60 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,968.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.99 or 0.02105926 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00747129 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012808 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000534 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 400,190,413 coins and its circulating supply is 383,216,319 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, RuDEX, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

