Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $106.59 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Ovis, Kucoin and Kraken.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00246365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00095548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.01448141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00228259 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,733 coins and its circulating supply is 20,716,569,340 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, C2CX, BCEX, Koineks, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Exmo, Huobi, Upbit, BitMart, ZB.COM, Kraken, GOPAX, RippleFox, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Exrates, Bittrex, CryptoMarket, Liquid, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Indodax, ABCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Stronghold, Bitbns, Kucoin, Kuna, Stellarport, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Kryptono, Bitfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.