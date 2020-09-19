StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 1,950,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $55.43.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

