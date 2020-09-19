Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $46.83 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $46.83 million and $601,354.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00004272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Binance and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005348 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001040 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00031767 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,962,943 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Binance, Coinrail, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

