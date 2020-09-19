Streamr DATAcoin Price Reaches $0.0764 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Ethfinex, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00245786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00091805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.01466999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00217809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

