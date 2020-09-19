Super Zero Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00085120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00124119 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041379 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000402 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007639 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

