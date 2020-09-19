SwftCoin (SWFTC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. SwftCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $4.40 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.70 or 0.04763526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034695 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

