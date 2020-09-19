Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Update

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNC. Fondren Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Synacor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,126,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Synacor by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,320,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synacor by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 88,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synacor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 354,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,999. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Synacor has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

