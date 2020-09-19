TEMCO (TEMCO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $74,204.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $74,204.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,264,162,073 tokens. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

