Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50.

Shares of TSLA traded up $18.72 on Friday, reaching $442.15. 86,406,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,506,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $409.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 154.2% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Independent Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

