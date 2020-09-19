Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $37.87 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinut, ABCC, OOOBTC and CoinTiger. Tether has a market cap of $15.24 billion and $37.87 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00245676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00094991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.01449781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00229569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 15,876,312,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,198,406,770 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, DigiFinex, ChaoEX, MBAex, TOPBTC, TDAX, OKEx, Kraken, C2CX, DragonEX, Poloniex, BigONE, Cobinhood, Binance, IDCM, Iquant, Bittrex, Bitfinex, BTC-Alpha, Bibox, ABCC, OOOBTC, Bit-Z, BitForex, Liqui, B2BX, Coinut, Kucoin, BtcTurk, QBTC, FCoin, LBank, Gate.io, IDAX, UEX, BitMart, EXX, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Kryptono, Huobi, Sistemkoin, CoinBene and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

