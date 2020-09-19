The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Press coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TMG stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 64 ($0.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a market cap of $58.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

