TigerCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $293,897.52 and approximately $2.44 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.01211147 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.