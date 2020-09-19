TokenPay (TPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $635,097.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $635,097.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00044633 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,152.46 or 1.00509976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00168717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,529,132 coins and its circulating supply is 21,529,119 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

