Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) and Calloway's Nursery (NASDAQ:CLWY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

84.9% of Tractor Supply shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway's Nursery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Tractor Supply shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Calloway's Nursery and Tractor Supply’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway's Nursery $58.75 million 1.10 $3.00 million N/A N/A Tractor Supply $8.35 billion 1.92 $562.35 million $4.68 29.51

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Calloway's Nursery.

Profitability

This table compares Calloway's Nursery and Tractor Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway's Nursery 5.52% 14.14% 6.34% Tractor Supply 7.40% 45.25% 11.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Calloway's Nursery and Tractor Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calloway's Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A Tractor Supply 0 17 9 1 2.41

Tractor Supply has a consensus target price of $131.73, suggesting a potential downside of 4.62%. Given Tractor Supply’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tractor Supply is more favorable than Calloway's Nursery.

Volatility and Risk

Calloway's Nursery has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tractor Supply has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Calloway's Nursery pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Tractor Supply pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tractor Supply pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tractor Supply has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats Calloway's Nursery on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calloway's Nursery Company Profile

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of December 29, 2018, it operated 1,940 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Del's Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates Websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.