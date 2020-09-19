Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBK. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of TBK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 254,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $715.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

