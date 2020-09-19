TRON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, TRON has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $3.00 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, WazirX, CoinEgg and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00245676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00094991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.01449781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00229569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Tidex, Rfinex, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Liquid, Mercatox, CoinEgg, Fatbtc, Neraex, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Hotbit, Ovis, Indodax, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Allcoin, BitFlip, DDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Liqui, Exmo, BitForex, OEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Tokenomy, RightBTC, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Bibox, OTCBTC, LBank, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Exrates, IDAX, DigiFinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Kryptono, Coinnest, WazirX, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Coinrail, Koinex, CoinEx, ChaoEX, Cobinhood and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

