TrueFlip Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,437.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1,437.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.66 or 0.04577787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009107 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034599 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TFL is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

