U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.78 Million

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce sales of $103.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.40 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $413.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.80 million to $417.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.28 million, with estimates ranging from $455.62 million to $468.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE USPH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

