UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 292.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UGI by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91. UGI has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $51.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

