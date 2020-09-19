Unibright Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $57.22 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00245676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00094991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.01449781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00229569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Cryptopia, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

