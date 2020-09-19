Upfiring Market Cap Achieves $3.56 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 51.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $421,702.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00084814 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00124550 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041642 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

