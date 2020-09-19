Veles (VLS) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $113,431.61 and approximately $165,166.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,373,311 coins and its circulating supply is 1,263,422 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

