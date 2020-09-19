Verge One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Upbit, Binance and YoBit. Verge has a market cap of $72.93 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00439970 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,359,983,143 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Coindeal, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

