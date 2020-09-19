WazirX (WRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One WazirX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $23.60 million and $1.44 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 999,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,841,262 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

