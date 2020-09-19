Wrapped NXM 1-Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00245786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00091805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.01466999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00217809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.