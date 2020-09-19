XRP Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. XRP has a total market cap of $11.28 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTurk, HitBTC, C2CX and Instant Bitex. In the last week, XRP has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00246365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00095548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.01448141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00228259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000716 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000142 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,887,319 coins and its circulating supply is 45,042,338,912 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Covesting, Liquid, Coinhub, OKEx, Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Korbit, Coinsquare, BTC Trade UA, Koinex, Bitbns, Bitsane, Bitlish, Altcoin Trader, Vebitcoin, BTC Markets, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Ripple China, GOPAX, Exmo, WazirX, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, Binance, ZB.COM, Ovis, ABCC, Coinrail, MBAex, HitBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitstamp, Bitbank, Stellarport, Kraken, Kuna, Poloniex, BitBay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinEgg, Indodax, Bits Blockchain, Bittrex, Exrates, Fatbtc, CEX.IO, Bitso, BCEX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, DigiFinex, Bitinka, RippleFox, Huobi, Gatehub, Braziliex, Bithumb, DragonEX, C2CX, Coinsuper, Koineks, Gate.io, BX Thailand, B2BX, Zebpay, BtcTurk, Independent Reserve, Coindeal, FCoin, Bitfinex, LakeBTC, BitMarket, LiteBit.eu, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway) and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

