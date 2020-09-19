Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce $1.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.88 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 million to $7.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.53. 710,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

