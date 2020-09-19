Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post sales of $63.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.55 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $273.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.36 billion to $277.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $313.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $297.20 billion to $331.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 287,104,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,965,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.82. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,852.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.