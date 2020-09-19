Zacks: Analysts Expect Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11).

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 120,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 883,198 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 114.4% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,667 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $8,124,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $8,732,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

