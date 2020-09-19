Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.64. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFST traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $26.39. 121,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $204.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

