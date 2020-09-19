Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Coty posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 91,803,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,509,248. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.08. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Coty by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Coty by 53.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Coty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.