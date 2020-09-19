Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). Cree reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. Cree’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cree by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,702. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

