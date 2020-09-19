Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,271 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,596,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,894.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,625,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,412 shares during the period.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. 5,934,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

