Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.54. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.22. 356,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 204,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 128,324 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 93,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 95.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 84,839 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.