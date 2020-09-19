ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

