Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $176.72 million and $15.71 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, WazirX, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00245831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00091967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.01465376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00223553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,736,126,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,444,659,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Binance, DDEX, Coinhub, AirSwap, Huobi, GOPAX, Gate.io, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Korbit, Ethfinex, Coinone, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, DEx.top, Zebpay, UEX, BitForex, DragonEX, Koinex, Kucoin, Bithumb, Bitbns, OTCBTC, IDEX, WazirX, BitMart, OKEx, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

