$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.56. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.35. 16,814,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,612,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

